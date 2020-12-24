Gores Holdings IV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GHIV)

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 27,074 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,829 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHIV. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,325,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,833,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,280,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,252,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHIV traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. 143,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,015. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33. Gores Holdings IV has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Gores Holdings IV Company Profile

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

