Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Purchases $27,760.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,399.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00.

On Monday, December 21st, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00.

On Monday, December 7th, David Golub bought 1,961 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.88.

On Friday, December 4th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, David Golub bought 1,755 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $24,745.50.

On Friday, November 27th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, David Golub bought 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $258,600.00.

On Monday, October 26th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,944,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

