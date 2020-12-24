Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Purchases 4,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,907.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00.

On Friday, December 18th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00.

On Monday, December 7th, David Golub bought 1,961 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $27,610.88.

On Friday, December 4th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, David Golub acquired 1,755 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $24,745.50.

On Friday, November 27th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $27,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $28,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $258,600.00.

On Monday, October 26th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,944,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.