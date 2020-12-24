Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.64

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and traded as high as $7.90. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 258,373 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 63.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 113,303 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 93.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 897.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 821.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 204,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 182,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER)

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.