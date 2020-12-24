Goldeneye Resources Corp. (GOE.V) (CVE:GOE) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Goldeneye Resources Corp. (GOE.V) (CVE:GOE)’s stock price rose 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 354,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 107,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

About Goldeneye Resources Corp. (GOE.V) (CVE:GOE)

Goldeneye Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and internationally. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Goldeneye Resources Corp. (GOE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldeneye Resources Corp. (GOE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.