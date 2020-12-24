GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.96

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 169198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

A number of analysts have commented on GGD shares. Pi Financial set a C$2.20 price target on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) from C$2.30 to C$2.40 in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$515.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

