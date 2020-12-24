Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Steven John Dichiaro Sells 1,500 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $171,980.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $174,740.00.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average is $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,153,000 after buying an additional 344,367 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $19,419,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 79.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after buying an additional 258,182 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 205.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 215,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Globe Life by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

