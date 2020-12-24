Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

GLOB has been the topic of several other reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of GLOB opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Globant has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $223.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.71.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Globant’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Globant by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Globant by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Globant by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

