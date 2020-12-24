Global Social Chain Market Cap Achieves $1.66 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Indodax, Rfinex and OKEx. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $111,248.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,806,486 tokens. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Rfinex, HADAX and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

