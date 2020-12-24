GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00018061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $45,413.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00137391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.00679075 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00181336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00369737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00064336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00099922 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,317,999 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

