Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Get Gevo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.43.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.