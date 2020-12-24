GeoDB (GEO) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One GeoDB token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000885 BTC on exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $122,050.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.67 or 0.00342544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

