Genpact (NYSE:G) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Genpact (NYSE:G) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

G stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the third quarter worth $812,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 282.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 36,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Genpact by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

