Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $893.79

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 893.79 ($11.68) and last traded at GBX 871 ($11.38), with a volume of 116157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 883 ($11.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 850.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 774.68.

Get Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.03%.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.