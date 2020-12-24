Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Shares Up 8.6%

Generation Hemp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) shot up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26.

Generation Hemp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Generation Hemp Inc operates as a real estate brokerage company in Denver, Colorado. It buys and sells third party owned real estate properties. The company also provides property management, property maintenance and repair services for third party owners. In addition, it is involved in the rental of warehouse property to cannabis growers.

