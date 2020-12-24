Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $33.52. 149,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 194,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Generation Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $396,514.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,694 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,068.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,187,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,098,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,240,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,823,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

