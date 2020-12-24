Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells $214,500.00 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $14,374.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $305.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.22.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

