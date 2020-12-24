Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 1,980 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $14,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 321,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

