Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,473. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

