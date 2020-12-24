Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD) Shares Gap Up to $120.00

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $120.00, but opened at $125.50. Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) shares last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 270,186 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.28. The firm has a market cap of £137.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.