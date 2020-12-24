Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell Sells 3,000 Shares

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Gaia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $183.20 million, a PE ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gaia by 522.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

