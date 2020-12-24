FY2021 EPS Estimates for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Decreased by Analyst

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

OPBK opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Jason Hwang sold 6,975 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $46,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,589.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,496 shares of company stock valued at $106,640 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OP Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in OP Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OP Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in OP Bancorp by 127.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

