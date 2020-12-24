FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Financial Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Financial in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

