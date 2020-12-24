FY2021 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.79, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. Banc of California’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Banc of California by 337.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.