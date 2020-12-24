FY2020 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REG. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

Shares of REG opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,994 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 121,864.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after buying an additional 881,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 361.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 830,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after buying an additional 650,941 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,948,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,124,000 after buying an additional 345,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.