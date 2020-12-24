FY2020 EPS Estimates for Altabancorp Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Altabancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Altabancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.27 million.

In related news, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28 shares of company stock valued at $766 and have sold 25,500 shares valued at $643,335.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter worth $191,000.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

