Fundamenta (FMTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $300,508.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for $0.0686 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $60,080.06 and $300,508.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

