FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

FUJIY opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.19. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.33. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, research analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

