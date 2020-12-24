Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.59 ($48.93).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FPE stock traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching €35.95 ($42.29). The company had a trading volume of 6,807 shares. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.50.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

