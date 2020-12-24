Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.59 ($48.93).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FPE stock traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching €35.95 ($42.29). The company had a trading volume of 6,807 shares. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.50.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

