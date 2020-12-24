fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (OTCMKTS:FUBO) traded down 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.59. 17,825,284 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,041% from the average session volume of 1,561,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

