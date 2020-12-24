fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Shares Down 15.2%

fuboTV Inc. (OTCMKTS:FUBO) shares fell 15.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.59. 17,825,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,041% from the average session volume of 1,561,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

