fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.20. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

