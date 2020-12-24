fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $36.50 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.48, but opened at $55.31. fuboTV shares last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 177,519 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.38.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

