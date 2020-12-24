fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on fuboTV from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.38. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

