Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €38.21 ($44.95) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.66. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

