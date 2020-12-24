Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.85

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 2468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

FRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

