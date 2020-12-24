FREE Coin Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $11,791.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00136960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00678598 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00151911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00373194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00062837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00096944 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin was first traded on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,704,057,259,292 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.