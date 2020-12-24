Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 15th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
FTF opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $9.85.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
