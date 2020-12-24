Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.04

Franklin Financial Services Co. (OTCMKTS:FRAF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and traded as high as $30.51. Franklin Financial Services shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 2,320 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $130.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter worth $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 79.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

