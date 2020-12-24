Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after buying an additional 116,136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $73.79 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $98.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.47). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.