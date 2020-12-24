Flixxo (FLIXX) One Day Volume Tops $476.00

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Flixxo has a total market cap of $310,629.96 and approximately $476.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Flixxo has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flixxo Token Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 tokens. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

Buying and Selling Flixxo

