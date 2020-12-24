Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243,015 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 137,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Flex by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,546,000 after purchasing an additional 725,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flex by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,794,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,897,000 after purchasing an additional 591,361 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,872. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

