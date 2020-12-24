Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Francois Barbier Sells 57,255 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FLEX opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth $75,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Flex by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

