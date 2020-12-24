Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Director Sells $3,194,200.00 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $156.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average of $126.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $167.97.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.