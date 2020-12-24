First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Trading Down 1.2%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.72. 902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.69% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

