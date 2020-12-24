First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.09. 65,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 186,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

