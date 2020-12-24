First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.82. 41,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 14,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.

