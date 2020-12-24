First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIBK opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.