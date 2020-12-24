First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

FGBI opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $180.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.47.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

