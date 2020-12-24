First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in First Bank were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in First Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,594,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank in the third quarter worth $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 97.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRBA shares. TheStreet raised First Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. Equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

